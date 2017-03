SYDNEY Two people have died after a wall at a mine operated by Yancoal Australia Ltd collapsed, local Australian media reported on Wednesday.

The fatalities occurred at the Austar Coal Mine near Paxton in the New South Wales Hunter Valley region when a wall collapsed, trapping the two men about 500 meters underground, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

All mining production has ceased at the mine pending further investigations, the Herald reported.

