TAIZ, Yemen At least nine people were killed in heavy fighting in Yemen's city of Taiz on Friday, witnesses and medical officials said, after a U.N. envoy flew to Sanaa in a new bid to ease President Ali Abdullah Saleh out of office under a Gulf peace plan.

They said at least 23 other people were wounded in the fighting between Republican Guards loyal to Saleh and tribal fighters based in the centre of Yemen's third largest city, located some 200 km (120 miles) south of Sanaa.

