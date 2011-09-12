LONDON Yell YELL.L, the UK-based, highly geared directories company, is set to ask HSBC (HSBA.L) to form a committee to bring together its banking syndicate and renegotiate its covenants, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Yell, whose net debt stands at 2.7 billion pounds against a market capitalisation of 102 million pound, has a large and complex debt structure with around 300 lenders that is likely to complicate the negotiations.

The newspaper said about two-thirds of the lending group, by value rather than number of lenders, are required to approve any changes.

Yell is currently trading on a net debt-to-earnings ratio of 5.4 times, which has raised concern that the group could breach covenants in the second quarter of next year.

The group's debt was built up through a series of acquisitions, including the 3.3 billion euro purchase of its Spanish directories business in 2006.

Yell could not be reached immediately for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)