DUBAI Al Qaeda's Yemeni wing, seen by the United States as the most dangerous branch of the militant network, accused Yemen's government of killing seven civilians in air strikes last week, and vowed to retaliate.

The Islamist group has stepped up attacks on government troops in Yemen's south, exploiting turmoil in a country convulsed by months of protests against the 33-year rule of President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

CIA Director David Petraeus said on Tuesday the Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) had emerged as the "most dangerous" affiliate of the Islamist militant network a decade after the September 11 attacks on the United States.

In a statement posted on Islamist websites late on Monday, AQAP said Yemen's military last week hit two mosques, a hospital and a market place in Abyan province, which lies close to a strategic shipping channel.

AQAP's account conflicted with an earlier army statement that said it had targeted militants in the airstrikes and killed 30 of them.

"Seven Muslim civilians were killed, a number more were wounded and several buildings were destroyed. The mujahideen (fighters) confirmed that none of them were hurt because they were not present in these areas," the AQAP statement said.

"The mujahideen stress that they will not leave these crimes unpunished," it added.

The United States and Saudi Arabia, both targets of foiled AQAP attacks, fear the militants have been emboldened by the chaos left after the mass protests in Yemen.

Saleh has been in Riyadh since June recovering from wounds suffered in a bomb attack on his compound in Sanaa amid the demonstrations, partly inspired by uprisings across the Arab world.

A report by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay called on Yemen's government to "take immediate action to end attacks against civilians and civilian targets by security forces," including their use of live ammunition on crowds.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured in unrest this year in Yemen, many due to the excessive use of force by security forces in a country mired in an "increasingly violent power struggle," it said.

BOMB ATTACK

In a separate statement, Sunni Muslim AQAP said it was behind an August suicide bomb attack against Shi'ite insurgents known as Houthis.

The bomber drove an explosives-rigged car into a gathering of Houthis in the northern province of al-Jawf, where the insurgents had been clashing with a Sunni Islamist group.

Al-Jawf lies along the border with Saudi Arabia -- a reminder that militants linked to AQAP are not confined to Yemen's south.

There were reposts of fresh clashes in Abyan on Tuesday.

Residents and a local government official said at least eight militants and two soldiers were killed in fighting in Abyan's capital Zinjibar, which the army said it has "liberated" from Islamist fighters last week.

Yemen's embassy in the United States said its army had recaptured the city with logistical support from the United States and neighbouring oil giant Saudi Arabia.

Some Abyan residents have reported sightings of U.S. drones in recent months, but this could not be verified.

