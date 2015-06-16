WASHINGTON The United States killed deputy leader of al Qaeda, Nasser al-Wuhayshi, in a strike in Yemen, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two of the officials said the White House would make an announcement on Wuhayshi shortly.

Wuhayshi, a close associate of Osama bin Laden in the years before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, was once seen as a successor to al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri. He also was leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, widely seen as the militant network's strongest branch.

(Reporting By Mark Hosenball, Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott)