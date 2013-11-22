SANAA A member of Yemen's parliament and representative of the country's Shi'ite Muslim Houthis in a dialogue for national reconciliation was killed on Friday, a security source said.

Abdul Karim Jedban was shot by armed assailants on a motorbike as he left a mosque in the capital Sanaa, the source said.

Fighting broke out last month in the north Yemen town of Damaj when Shi'ite Houthis accused Salafist Sunni Muslims of recruiting thousands of foreign fighters and preparing to attack them.

Houthi fighters control much of the northern Saada province, on the border with Saudi Arabia, which has been their base for a long-running rebellion against the government. Sectarian rivalry in Damaj is hampering reconciliation efforts.

(Reporting by Mohammad Ghobari; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Andrew Roche)