SANAA Suspected al Qaeda-linked gunmen killed a Yemeni working for Total on Tuesday and wounded a Frenchman and a second Yemeni working for the French oil group, a Total security official said.

The attack took place as the men were driving from an oil field in eastern Hadramout province to an airport in the town of Seiyun.

"They were on their way to Seiyun airport. They were 2 km (1.2 miles) northeast of Seiyun when the car came under attack by five masked gunmen with rifles," the Total official said.

(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise Ireland)