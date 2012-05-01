Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
SANAA Suspected al Qaeda-linked gunmen killed a Yemeni working for Total on Tuesday and wounded a Frenchman and a second Yemeni working for the French oil group, a Total security official said.
The attack took place as the men were driving from an oil field in eastern Hadramout province to an airport in the town of Seiyun.
"They were on their way to Seiyun airport. They were 2 km (1.2 miles) northeast of Seiyun when the car came under attack by five masked gunmen with rifles," the Total official said.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise Ireland)
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.