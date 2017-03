ADEN Suspected militants attacked the southern command headquarters of the Yemeni army in Aden on Wednesday using a car bomb and rocket propelled grenades, a military source and witnesses said.

A local news website linked to southern separatists reported that at least three soldiers and one militant were killed in the attack in Aden's al-Tawahi district.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Angus McDowall)