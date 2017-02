SANAA Six armed men were killed in an attack on a military camp of the Republican Guard on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital on Saturday, the website of the ruling party said.

The incident occurred 20 km north of Sanaa, it said.

"The brigade repelled the attack and caused the terrorist elements heavy casualties and forced them to flee," the website reported.

