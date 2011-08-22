ADEN Unidentified gunmen tried to assassinate a Yemeni security official, a security source said Monday, as Islamist militants emboldened by upheaval in the impoverished country continued to contest control over parts of the south.

The official said unknown armed men opened fire on a car carrying General Ali al-Bukhayti, head of security in the district of Dalea, Sunday, wounding him and killing his son before fleeing.

Islamist militants who the government says belong to al Qaeda have taken over at least three southern Yemeni towns in recent months, including a provincial capital, while protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule drag on.

Dalea is located in the province of Lahej, next to Abyan, where Islamist militants seized a tribal checkpoint in the al-Arqub area after a suicide bomber targeted it Sunday, killing nine tribesmen.

That checkpoint was one of eight outposts on the road to Mudiyah that tribesmen abandoned after Sunday's deadly attack, in a move the source said was part of a reorganisation of tribal lines, not a withdrawal from the fight against militants.

Some tribesmen have sided with the Yemeni army to try to flush militants out of the south, setting up checkpoints along roads and last month launching an offensive that has so far failed to recapture much lost ground.

Opponents of Saleh, who is recovering in neighboring Saudi Arabia from a June assassination attempt, accuse him of exaggerating the threat of Islamic militants and even encouraging them in order to illustrate the dangers of Yemen without him and scare Riyadh and Washington into backing him.

The international community is anxious that upheaval in the volatile Arabian Peninsula state will give al Qaeda's Yemen-based wing more room to launch attacks on the region and beyond.

