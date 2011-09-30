WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- Anwar al Awlaki, a U.S.-born Muslim cleric who served as a key propagandist for Yemen-based militants linked to al Qaeda, was killed in a CIA drone strike overnight in a remote Yemeni town, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.

Awlaki became a major target for U.S. counterterrorism efforts after intelligence linked him to at least two specific attack plots -- including a plot by a Nigerian militant to bring down a U.S.-bound airliner with a bomb hidden in his underpants -- in late 2009.

