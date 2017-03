SANAA A car bomb exploded at a hospital used as a base by Yemen's Shi'ite Muslim Houthi movement on Sunday, killing or wounding dozens of people, tribal and local sources said.

The attack took place in Marib province, east of the capital Sanaa, the sources said.

