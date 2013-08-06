Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31
LONDON Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its British operations.
LONDON Britain said on Tuesday it had withdrawn all staff from its embassy in Sanaa, Yemen's capital, and extended the closure of the mission until further notice.
"Due to increased security concerns, all staff in the British Embassy have been temporarily withdrawn and the Embassy will remain closed until staff are able to return," the Foreign Office said on its website.
"There is a very high threat of kidnap from armed tribes, criminals and terrorists. Be particularly vigilant during Ramadan, when tensions could be heightened," it said.
(Reporting By Mark Anderson; Editing by Pravin Char)
LONDON Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its British operations.
LONDON British police said a security incident which caused the closure of London Bridge station, the fourth busiest in the British capital, and the surrounding area on Tuesday was not suspicious.
LONDON A small British supermarket chain that trades under the Budgens brand has fallen into administration, leading to the loss of around 800 jobs, the firm handling the process said on Tuesday.