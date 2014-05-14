SANAA At least eight Yemeni soldiers and 10 al Qaeda militants were killed in heavy clashes in the southern province of Shabwa on Wednesday, military sources involved in the fighting said.

They told Reuters that the casualties were the result of several hours of clashes which began when the Islamist militants attacked at least two military outposts in Gol al-Rayda and Azzan early in the morning, days after the army drove the militants out of them in an offensive against al Qaeda.

