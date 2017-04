PARIS France will close its embassy in Yemen from Feb. 13 due to security concerns and has asked its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible, the embassy said on Wednesday.

"Given the latest political developments and for security reasons, the embassy asks you to temporarily leave Yemen as quickly as possible," the embassy said in a statement on its website.

It said the embassy would close from Friday until further notice.

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)