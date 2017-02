DUBAI An unmanned drone killed 11 people who residents said they suspected of being Islamic militants as they met in a house in southern Yemen on Friday.

They said the men, who were thought to have included some foreigners, were inside a house in the town of al-Mahfad in Abyan province in south Yemen, where the United States and Yemeni army are trying to crush militants linked to al Qaeda.

(Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Alison Williams)