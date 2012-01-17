Mourners carry the body of a defected army officer, killed during recent clashes with forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh, during his funeral in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

SANAA Yemen's presidential election, set for February, may be delayed by security concerns, the foreign minister said, raising the prospect that a U.S. and U.N.-backed plan to end months of unrest by easing the president from office may collapse.

The comments - the first suggestion the vote might be held up - came after Islamist fighters seized an entire city, underscoring U.S. and Saudi fears that chaos born of political crisis may empower al Qaeda in Yemen, which sits alongside key oil and cargo shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

The vote is central to the plan crafted by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a bloc of Yemen's wealthy neighbours, to ease President Ali Abdullah Saleh from power after nearly a year of protests against his 33-year rule.

"Unfortunately, there are a couple of events relating to security, and if they are not solved ... it will be difficult to run the elections on February 21," Foreign Minister Abubakr al-Qirbi, a member of Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC) party, said in an interview shown on Al Arabiya TV on Tuesday.

The opposition coalition that shares power with the GPC in a government tasked with leading Yemen to a vote and ending fighting between Saleh's forces and those of a rebel general and tribal magnates swiftly rejected any delay.

"The statement makes clear the practices of President Saleh's regime, which aim to create chaos," said Ghalib al-Odainy, a spokesman for the Joint Meeting Parties (JMP).

He echoed charges that Saleh - long funded by Washington as part of its counterterrorism strategy, which includes assassinations of alleged Islamist militants - was ceding territory to Islamists, in order to demonstrate that the end of his rule means anarchy in which al Qaeda will flourish.

"These statements make it clear that the handover of Radda was with the complete approval of Saleh's regime," he said, referring to a town about 170 km (105 miles) southeast of the capital Sanaa which Islamist fighters took on Sunday.

"The goal is to put the country in chaos and then avoid the Gulf initiative and the presidential elections."

Saleh's camp denies the charges and accuses an Islamist party - once its partner in government - that is powerful in the JMP of being a front for al Qaeda.

ISLAMIST THREAT

Yemen's anti-Saleh protests were largely inspired by the 'Arab Spring' protests that have already toppled the leaders of Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.

The youth activists who have directed demonstrations aimed at ousting Saleh reject the transition deal, which would grant him and close aides immunity from prosecution. They want him tried for killing protesters during the uprising.

The interim government - which is also to oversee the separation of pro-Saleh forces, rebel army units and tribal militias which have fought one another - has backed a draft immunity law now awaiting parliament's approval.

Forces loyal to General Ali Mohsen - a longtime Saleh confidant who turned on the president as protests against him gained momentum - accused Saleh of handing Radda to Islamists, who also control of much of the southern Abyan province.

"The regime is repeating its irresponsible experiment in Abyan to create a security and administrative breakdown in Radda," the rebel units said in a statement. "They believe it will ... sabotage implementation of the Gulf initiative."

Any successor to Saleh will face multiple conflicts in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country, including rising separatist sentiment in the south, once an independent socialist state that fought a civil war with Saleh's north in 1994 after four turbulent years of formal union.

(Writing by Martina Fuchs and Joseph Logan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)