SANAA A gun battle was taking place inside the Yemeni Defence Ministry in Sanaa on Thursday after gunmen in military uniforms infiltrated the compound following a suicide car bomb attack at the gate, a source inside the ministry said.

The source estimated that more than 20 people have either been killed or wounded in the blast and ensuing battle.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Patrick Graham)