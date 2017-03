SANAA The Yemeni Defence Ministry said on Thursday an attack on its compound had targeted a hospital inside the complex and the situation was now under control.

The ministry gave no further details in a brief message posted on its website. People inside the compound told Reuters there were a large number of casualties in the attack, which they said was carried out by a suicide bomber who drove a car laden with explosives into the gate.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by Patrick Graham)