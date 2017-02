SANAA Yemeni police found the dead body of a French-Algerian journalist in a hotel room in the capital Sanaa on Monday, four days after he went missing, officers said.

The man had been strangled with electric wire, a police official told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear why the journalist was killed, the force said.

Police said an identification card from France 24 television channel was found with the body. The broadcaster later told Reuters the man was not one of its employees.

