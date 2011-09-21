A wounded anti-government protester is carried by medics and fellow protesters after clashes with security forces in Sanaa September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

SANAA Yemeni forces clashed with soldiers backing a mass protest movement in the capital Sanaa on Wednesday, breaching a short-lived truce on a day when six protesters were killed by snipers, shelling and gunfire.

In another sign of worsening conditions for a deal to end eight months of protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Abdbullatif al-Zayani left Sanaa empty-handed after two days striving to get a transfer of power pact signed to defuse the crisis.

The state news agency SABA quoted him as saying he would have to wait until "conditions were favourable" to achieve this, suggesting the two sides were no closer to agreement.

A diplomatic source also told Reuters the United Nations planned to send home 50 employees on Friday: "It is because of deteriorating security conditions."

Civil war looms in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country over Saleh's refusal to quit power despite the popular revolt demanding an end to his autocratic 33-year rule.

Escalating confrontations between loyalist forces and soldiers who have defected to the opposition have created a worst-case scenario for diplomats struggling to finalise a power transition deal while Saleh recuperates in Riyadh from a June assassination attempt.

They are trying to prevent a further spread of the conflict in the country on the doorstep of Saudi Arabia, which holds the world's largest oil reserves.

Chaos could also offer fertile ground to al Qaeda, whose militants in the past few months have seized cities in a province just east of a key oil shipping channel.

After hours of calm on Wednesday, sombre prayers were shattered by heavy gunfire and explosions at a mass funeral for those who died in the previous three days of fighting. Curls of smoke rose from Sanaa's skyline.

Doctors said nine soldiers had been killed from troops loyal to defected General Ali Mohsen, who threw his weight behind the protests in March. They were hit by mortar fire that not only hit Mohsen's base, but "Change Square," the name given to the 4-km (2.5-mile) encampment where thousands have staged a sit-in for months at the foot of the military base.

One protester was killed and another wounded in a second day of deadly mortar fire on Change Square.

Five more were killed by snipers lurking on rooftops and by stray bullets from flashpoint areas where troops were clashing near the protest camp, doctors and witnesses said.

Residents of Hayel street, near Change Square, say they believe their neighbourhood is full of snipers, leaving residents trapped inside their homes. "We're too afraid to go out, even to go to the store," one resident said.

The latest killings raised the death toll to around 85 in four days of bloodshed, shattering an uneasy stalemate that had set in during fitful efforts to mediate the crisis.

"We were just sitting in the tent and suddenly we heard these explosions. We all jumped to the floor, I prepared myself for death. Then bam! I looked up and Tareq was hit, his leg was bleeding," said Abdelaziz, whose friend was wounded in the attack.

"My stomach was in knots, I went running for an ambulance."

U.S. President Barack Obama expressed sympathy for Yemeni protesters at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday.

"America supports their aspirations," he said. "We must work with Yemen's neighbours and our partners around the world to seek a path that allows for a peaceful transition of power from President Saleh, and a movement to free and fair elections as soon as possible."

DEEPENING DIVISIONS

Government troops and Mohsen's forces have divided control of Sanaa between themselves through a maze of checkpoints and roadblocks. Protesters lost patience after months of deadlock and upset the balance on Sunday when they marched into territory controlled by pro-Saleh troops, as part of an escalation plan they hoped would add pressure for change.

They were met with heavy gunfire that killed 26 protesters in one evening, touching off heavy fighting between government troops and Mohsen's forces.

Both sides blamed the other for the breach of the cease-fire. But residents at one site of the clashes said they saw Mohsen's troops ambushed as they moved to relinquish an area they seized during the past days of fighting, and clashes were renewed.

Just before fighting around the city kicked off, tens of thousands kneeled on prayer mats on a main road in Sanaa to mourn the dead from days past. The bodies were then carried through the crowd wrapped in flags and strewn with leaves, while explosions thudded in the distance.

"Shame on us if we don't avenge the blood of the martyrs ... The blood of our brothers will not be spilt in vain!" one speaker at the funeral said over a megaphone, as mourners shouted, "Escalation, escalation!"

Smoke rose from another part of Sanaa and ambulance sirens blared as mourners, some holding flowers in the air, began to march towards a graveyard chanting "Justice for the martyrs."

Human Rights Watch warned that the excessive use of force to suppress protesters signalled the danger in the Gulf transition plan of a planned immunity clause drafted on behalf of Saleh and his family-dominated coterie.

"These latest killings by Yemeni security forces show exactly why there should be no get-out-of-jail-free card for those responsible," said Joe Stork, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

Back in Change Square, no more than an hour after it was hit by shells, protesters calmly lounged in their tents.

In the tent where one man was killed, blood pooled near the middle of the floor while protesters sitting at the other end ate their lunch.

"It's no big deal, they're trying to scare us," said the elderly Abdulmalik al-Qassim. "We'll stay here till we die."

(Writing by Erika Solomon and Isabel Coles; Editing by Reed Stevenson and Michael Roddy)