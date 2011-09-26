Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh points during an interview with selected media, including Reuters, in Sanaa in this May 25, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/Files

A defected army soldier and passers-by comfort a Somali man (C) who was beaten up by anti-government protesters who mistook him for a pro-regime sniper in Sanaa September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters, two with anti-Saleh slogans on their chest, chant slogans during a rally demanding the ouster of Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

SANAA Yemeni protesters vowed to increase the pressure on Ali Abdullah Saleh after the president offered no clear path to a handover of power on his return from Saudi Arabia.

Saleh, who returned on Friday after treatment for severe burns following an attempt on his life, called for elections and a "peaceful exchange of power" in a televised speech on Sunday.

But his failure to promise to step down, let alone give a time frame for signing a long-stalled transition plan, fuelled anger in Sanaa's "Change Square" where thousands have camped out for eight months demanding an end to Saleh's 33-year rule.

"His speech was about creating chaos, not solutions. There was nothing there to solve this crisis," said Abdullah Magany, a high school biology teacher, at a rally in the centre of the rows of ramshackle tents that are the heart of the protest movement. "We need to keep escalating our protests."

Last week, protesters marched into government-controlled territory in Sanaa and sparked heavy fighting between state troops and army forces that have defected to the opposition. The clashes left around 100 people dead.

"There is a wary calm here and people aren't sure what to do next," said Rashad al-Sharayi, a soldier from the First Armoured Brigade, led by General Ali Mohsen, whose defection to protesters in March dealt a major blow to Saleh's government.

Politicians and diplomats have very different readings of what stage a Gulf-brokered transition plan is at. One leading member of the ruling party said he envisioned direct talks with the opposition within days, leading to a deal within two weeks.

That view was flatly rejected by the opposition. "There are no talks, we've accepted the Gulf plan as well as modifications suggested by the U.N," said opposition official Yahya Abu Asbaa.

"They need to accept either of those options. Until then we will escalate," he said, referring to the protests.

Some diplomats say more time was needed to get the two sides comfortable with signing a deal.

But on the streets of Sanaa, many feel that time has run out. Protest organisers vowed to organise more marches despite the risk of bloodshed.

"We are peaceful, but we have to escalate. If they decide to shoot at us, let them disgrace themselves to the world," said organiser Intisar al-Hada.

"He (Saleh) needs to have a deal signed fast," said the soldier, Sharayi, crouched inside a protester's tent with his rifle at his side. "There will be more clashes for sure because so far he hasn't done anything. We were willing to sit here and defend protesters, but if he asks for war, he'll get it."

RISK OF SPREADING TURMOIL

Yemen also faces rebellions in the north and south where a wing of al Qaeda is eager to exploit the chaos. With unrest simmering in the capital, pro-opposition tribes that had already confronted military forces in neighbouring regions may be further emboldened.

Fighting appeared to spread beyond the capital on Monday as the defence ministry reported the death of a general, Abdullah al-Klibi, when pro-opposition tribesmen attacked a military base outside the city and stole weapons.

Three tribesmen were killed during the attack on the 63rd Brigade in the mountainous region of Naham, which was in revenge for the killing of two tribesmen on Sunday, a tribal source said. War planes had been bombarding the area, the source said.

Most analysts agree that the government has the forces to control the capital. But the picture becomes more blurry in other regions where powerful elites who have joined the opposition may have more sway and could spark further turmoil.

"We are at war in Yemen. With all weapons in use. Every side is using everything it can use," said Ali Seif Hassan, a political analyst in Sanaa.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United States have previously aided Saleh to keep al Qaeda at bay and fear that a power vacuum could endanger Western interests in the Gulf and oil shipping routes through the Red Sea.

"It doesn't make me optimistic that Saleh's come back," Hassan said. "I don't see good things coming, from either side."

In his televised speech, Saleh repeated his pledge to accept the Gulf deal -- which he has three times appeared set to sign before backing away -- and said the vice-president retained authority to talk to the opposition.

"Let's all go towards dialogue, understanding and peaceful exchange of power through elections and early presidential elections," he said.

Hundreds of protesters streamed into "Change Square" from all over Sanaa on Monday, including a group of at least 1,000 women, swathed in black, raising Yemeni flags over their heads.

People on the streets have grown even more wary of Saleh's intentions since some 17 people were killed on Saturday when government forces attacked the camp in Sanaa, according to witnesses and medics.

Even so, some had hoped that Saleh would offer concessions in his speech. "We marched today to let Saleh know we are angry at how he has returned," said schoolteacher Umm Anas, 32.

"I was so frustrated. I thought maybe after all of this death and fighting he would want to reach out with a real gesture of reconciliation. This just added insult to injury."

The protesters accuse the president and his family of widespread corruption and failing to address crippling poverty and lawlessness in a land where half the population owns a gun.

At least 450 people have been killed since the start of the protests in January.

(Writing by Reed Stevenson; Editing by Robert Woodward)