SANAA Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's abrupt return from Saudi Arabia has put a sudden halt to progress on a deal to ease him from power, a leading opposition official said.

Yassin Noaman, the rotating head of Yemen's opposition coalition, the Joint Meetings Parties, told Reuters on Thursday that most of the difficult issues for the transition had been resolved or nearly agreed.

These include plans for implementing the transition and having the vice president, instead of Saleh, call early elections.

"All the sides seem to be convinced of what we need to do, so why hasn't the solution been implemented?" Noaman asked.

"The president came and everything stopped ... There needs to be more will on the other side."

Discussions to finalise the deal had been renewed despite days of heavy clashes that have threatened civil war. But Noaman said they stopped abruptly when Saleh returned last week after spending three months in Saudi Arabia for treatment of wounds he received in a June bomb attack.

Saleh, who has backed out of the Gulf-brokered transition plan three times before, authorised his vice president to sign the deal for him.

But Noaman said the arrangement lacked credibility with the leader back at the presidential palace in the capital Sanaa.

"If the president is back and in decent health and he is starting to take up his duties then naturally it should be him now that signs the initiative."

Noaman said the international community needed to increase pressure to push through the nearly completed deal, pointing to the regional and international implications of Yemen's unrest.

International powers, struggling to help negotiate the deal, worry that turmoil in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state could have an impact on neighbouring Saudi Arabia, home to the world's largest oil reserves.

The unrest also has emboldened al Qaeda, which has seized several cities in a southern coastal province that lies east of a strategic shipping lane.

"They came up with this plan to try to avoid the situation we are now in ... We've even surrender pieces of our country to al Qaeda. How can they sit and watch while we struggle over the initiative and not take more serious, practical steps to make sure it succeeds?" Noaman said.

SOUTHERN PROBLEM

One unexpected glitch is the ruling party's rejection of a clause that says a "just solution" is needed to deal with Yemen's south, which was once its own state and where separatist sentiment has grown as unrest rocks the country.

The government objects to the clause due to concerns it may lead to a referendum for secession.

Noaman insisted the move was aimed at ensuring that a future government gave southerners more autonomy.

"We need to talk about a federal system," he said, warning that the lack of movement on a deal and silence about southern grievances could encourage a push for secession.

"Right now, they (the southerners) see the solution as secession. Why? Because they see no hope on the horizon for a political deal....But if there is a wider political deal for the situation, the mood will change," Noaman, a southerner from Aden, the south's former capital, said.

Many southerners feel discriminated against and that their resources were usurped by northern elites. Saleh's forces united the north and south in 1990.

The south also has suffered increasing violence since protests paralysed Yemen. Al Qaeda-linked militants have seized entire cities in the flashpoint province of Abyan.

Tens of thousands of refugees have fled the province to Aden, which has seen a rise in bomb attacks on officials in recent months.

"Decisive steps must be taken before we hit another stage of violence. But the political solution we need is clear," Noaman said.

(Editing by Michael Roddy)