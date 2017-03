SANAA Al Qaeda-linked militants released two South African citizens who were kidnapped in the Yemeni city of Taiz in May, local officials and tribal sources said on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen seized the man and woman believed to be in their 30s in Yemen's commercial hub to the south of the capital Sanaa in May last year, an Interior Ministry source had said.

They were freed on Friday and were in good health, the local officials said, declining to give details on where they had been held or how they were released.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Janet Lawrence)