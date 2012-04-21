SANAA A French official of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was kidnapped by armed men on Saturday while travelling from northern Yemen to the Red Sea port city of Hudaida, the ICRC said.

Dibeh Fakhr, an ICRC spokeswoman in Sanaa, said the man who works in the northern city of Saada was kidnapped late on Saturday some 30 km (18 miles) from Hudaida.

"He was with two Yemeni drivers who the kidnappers released shortly afterwards," Fakhr said.

"Until now we have no contact with the kidnappers or our employee," she added.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the kidnapping but seizing foreigners or Yemenis is common in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state, and most hostages are freed unharmed.

