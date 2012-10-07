ADEN Yemeni tribesmen on Sunday freed a Turkish bus driver kidnapped in the southern province of Abyan after they reached a deal with authorities that could lead to the release of a jailed kinsman, a security official said.

The Turk, who works for a tourism agency in the southern port city of Aden, was kidnapped by armed tribesmen on September 12 on his way from Aden to the south-eastern city of Mukalla.

The tribesmen released Tejan Mawloud after mediation by local tribal leaders and a promise to free a jailed tribesman, said the official, who asked not to be named.

Yemen is plagued by poverty and lawlessness, with Islamist militant attacks targeting government facilities and officials as part of a campaign against the state.

Disgruntled tribesmen also frequently kidnap foreigners visiting or working in the Arabian Peninsula country as a way to press their demands on authorities. The hostages are usually freed unharmed.

