ADEN At least 25 militants were killed early on Wednesday in a third day of fighting with Yemeni troops in the south of the country, residents and local officials said.

Officials said the clashes took place at Jebel Yasuf, some 10 km (6 miles) from the town of Lawdar, where dozens of people were killed on Monday when fighters from an al Qaeda-linked group attacked a military camp there.

At least a further eight people were killed in continued fighting in the vicinity on Tuesday.

