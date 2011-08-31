ADEN Government forces backed by air force planes killed 17 militants on Wednesday in Yemen's volatile south, a Yemeni military official said.

Yemen has repeatedly said its forces were advancing against militants suspected of links to al Qaeda, but the army is yet to gain back control over the flashpoint province of Abyan.

Army troops pushed back the militants from an area about 8 km (5 miles) from Zinjibar, the provincial capital seized by the militants in May, the official told Reuters.

He said the army suffered "no casualties" in the fighting, in which troops seized several arms caches.

President Ali Abdullah Saleh's government has lost control of some areas in the south after months of political turmoil and mass protests demanding an end to his 33-year old rule.

The United States and Saudi Arabia fear turmoil in Yemen will give al Qaeda's Yemen-based branch more room to launch attacks in the Arabian Peninsula region and beyond.

Opponents of Saleh accuse him of exaggerating the threat of al Qaeda and even of encouraging militants in order to pressure Riyadh and Washington into backing him.

Saleh is still recovering in neighbouring Saudi Arabia from a June assassination attempt, but has vowed to return home.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Firouz Sedarat)