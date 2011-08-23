Anti-government protesters shout slogans to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh after they attended the weekly Friday prayers in the central province of Dhamar August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

RIYADH Yemen's prime minister will return home later on Tuesday from Saudi Arabia, where he has been recovering from injuries suffered in a June assassination attempt on President Ali Abdullah Saleh, a government source said.

Ali Mohamed Megawar will be the first senior politician injured in the blast to go back to Yemen after undergoing medical treatment in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

The speaker of Yemen's appointed upper house of parliament died in Riyadh on Monday from wounds incurred during the explosion in a mosque that wounded Saleh and a number of his aides.

Last week Saleh said in a televised address he would go back "soon" to the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state, which has been paralysed by months of protests against his 33-year rule.

