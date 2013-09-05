SANAA Armed tribesmen bombed Yemen's main oil pipeline on Thursday, a government official said, adding that one of the assailants was wounded by the explosion.

The attack is the third on the country's main pipeline in Maarib province in less than a week. The pipe stopped carrying crude after the first attack on Sunday.

Tribesmen often carry out such attacks to put pressure on the government to meet demands including jobs, land disputes or freeing relatives from prison.

Yemen, which relies on crude exports to finance up to 70 percent of budget spending, has suffered frequent bombings of its main pipeline in the central Maarib province since an anti-government uprising broke out in 2011.

