SANAA Yemen's main oil pipeline has been repaired and crude is again flowing to the export terminal on the Red Sea after tribesmen blew part of it up on Sunday, Yemeni security and oil officials said on Wednesday.

Angry tribesmen blew up the pipeline on Sunday in the latest of a series of attacks on the government's main source of foreign currency earnings.

Repairs had been expected to take up to a week, but engineers have had plenty of practice patching up the pipeline over the last few years and completed the job quickly.

"Engineering teams completed the repair works of the pipeline on Tuesday night and this morning the flow of oil to the port has resumed," the oil sector source said.

The Arabian Peninsula state, which relies on crude exports to finance 70 percent of public spending, has seen frequent bombings of its main pipeline in central Maarib province since an uprising in 2011.

A third of Yemen's 25 million people live on less than $2 a day and unemployment is estimated at around 35 percent - with youth joblessness at 60 percent.

