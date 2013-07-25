MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
SANAA Tribesmen blew up impoverished Yemen's main oil export pipeline on Thursday, halting the flow of its main source of foreign currency, security and oil officials said.
The Arabian Peninsula state, which relies on crude exports to finance up to 70 percent of budget spending, has suffered frequent bombings of its main pipeline in the central Maarib province since an uprising broke out in 2011.
"The attack has stopped the flow of exports, but we have engineering teams fixing the damage now and we expect that it will be repaired by tomorrow," said an oil ministry official.
TOKYO U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report said North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.