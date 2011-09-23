Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen during a meeting in Riyadh in this July 10, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Yemen Army's Media Department/Handout/Files

President Ali Abdullah Saleh returned unexpectedly to Yemen on Friday after spending three months in Saudi Arabia recovering from a June assassination attempt.

Here are some facts about Yemen's leader:

* SALEH AS PRESIDENT

-- Saleh, in power for just over 33 years, has used internal conflicts with Houthi Shi'ite rebels in the north, Marxist rebels in the south and al Qaeda militants in the east to secure foreign aid and military support and solidify his power base.

-- Saleh presided over the unification of North Yemen and South Yemen in 1990 and has since fended off rebels and separatists.

-- He was elected president of united Yemen by parliament in October 1994 and became the first directly elected president in September 1999, winning 96.3 percent of the vote. He was re-elected in September 2006 for a seven-year term.

-- A string of Saleh's allies have defected to join protesters who are frustrated by rampant corruption and soaring unemployment. About 40 percent of the population live on $2 a day or less, and one third suffer from chronic hunger.

-- Saleh has made many verbal concessions during protests against his rule which began in January, including promising to step down in return for immunity from prosecution. The opposition agreed to a peace plan that was negotiated by the Gulf Cooperation Council.

-- Saleh has yet to sign any plan and has backed out at the last minute from an agreement three times. In May, this triggered street battles in Sanaa between his forces and the Hashed tribal alliance led by Sadeq al-Ahmar, whose family has backed those demanding Saleh's overthrow.

-- The fighting forced thousands of residents to flee Sanaa and raised the prospect of chaos that could benefit the Yemen-based branch of al Qaeda and threaten neighbouring Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter. Hundreds of people have been killed in Yemen since the protests began. More than 100 people have been killed in the capital, Sanaa, in new fighting between pro and anti-Saleh forces since September 18.

-- Saleh was seriously wounded when one or more bombs planted inside the mosque of his presidential palace exploded on June 3. His hands and arms were badly burnt and wooden shards scarred his torso. The government blamed tribesmen but Sadeq al-Ahmar blamed the government, saying it wanted to justify its escalation of fighting in the capital. Saleh went to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment the next day and convalesced there before returning to Sanaa on Friday.

-- During his recuperation in Saudi Arabia, he made several media appearances in which he agreed to look at restarting the Gulf Arab peace plan and said he would return to Yemen soon. The United States urged Saleh not to return home.

-- Earlier in September, Saleh empowered his vice president to sign a power transition plan and conduct a dialogue with the opposition on his behalf. The opposition rejected this.

* LIFE DETAILS

-- Born in March 1942 into a tribe living near Sanaa, he received only limited education before taking up a military career, beginning in 1958 as a non-commissioned officer.

-- His first break came when North Yemen President Ahmed al-Ghashmi, who was from the same Hashed tribe as Saleh, appointed him military governor of Taiz, North Yemen's second city.

-- When Ghashmi was killed by a bomb in 1978, Saleh replaced him as leader of the North, and crushed an attempt to overthrow him a few months later.

-- The severity of his rule aggravated tension with the South, and sporadic clashes escalated into open conflict between the two states in 1979. The two sides gradually reached reconciliation in the 1980s, resulting in unification in 1990.

-- Southerners tried to secede in 1994, resulting in a civil war crushed by Saleh's forces, allowing him to consolidate his power.