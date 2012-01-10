Yemen's newly-appointed Prime Minister Mohammed Salem Basindwa speaks in front of members of the House of Representatives during a board meeting on the government's plan of national reconciliation in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

RIYADH Yemen's Prime Minister Mohammed Basindwa left Saudi Arabia Tuesday with a promise of support as his country seeks to end 10 months of turbulence by implementing a Gulf Arab peace plan, but without a concrete figure for any aid it would receive.

"Certainly we have had a concrete commitment from the government of (King Abdullah) to provide Yemen with the support they feel is needed in this transitional period," said Foreign Minister Abubakr al-Qirbi, who is accompanying Basindwa on his tour of Gulf Arab capitals.

Asked if Saudi Arabia had put a figure on the amount of aid it would give, he added: "Not yet, but I hope it will be soon."

Basindwa met Saudi King Abdullah Monday.

Qirbi met Gulf Arab deputy finance ministers last month to discuss aid to Yemen, where President Ali Abdullah Saleh has agreed to step aside as part of a plan to end deadly clashes between his supporters, anti-government protesters and troops loyal to a dissident army general.

The Yemeni prime minister and foreign minister will meet other Gulf Arab leaders this week to talk about help for the impoverished Arabian Peninsula state which has become home to a deadly wing of al Qaeda.

Last month Saudi Arabia agreed to donate fuel to Yemen to prevent a shortage in the country provoking further violence.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams)