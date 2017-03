ADEN Islamic State claimed responsibility for a series of deadly attacks on the Yemeni government in Aden as well as Gulf Arab troops on Tuesday, it said in a statement released on twitter.

"In a blessed operation facilitated by God, four martyrdom operations targeted a gathering of Saudi, Emirati and Yemeni officers," the statement said.

