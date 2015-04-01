ADEN Yemeni Houthi fighters and army allies advanced in a column of tanks into central Aden, the main foothold of loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, witnesses said.

The advance into the Khor Maksar district came despite a week of Saudi-led air strikes against the Houthis aimed at reversing their gains on the battlefield.

