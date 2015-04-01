Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
ADEN Yemeni Houthi fighters and army allies advanced in a column of tanks into central Aden, the main foothold of loyalists of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, witnesses said.
The advance into the Khor Maksar district came despite a week of Saudi-led air strikes against the Houthis aimed at reversing their gains on the battlefield.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by William Maclean and Robin Pomeroy)
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.