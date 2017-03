DUBAI Two United Arab Emirates (UAE) military personnel were among several people killed in attacks in the southern Yemen city of Aden on Tuesday, a Yemeni government spokesman told Al Jazeera television.

"Two martyrs fell from among our brothers in the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates," the spokesman, Rajeh Badi, told the satellite channel.

