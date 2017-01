SANAA An air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on mourners in Sanaa on Saturday killed at least 82 people, the acting health minister in the Houthi-led administration in the Yemeni capital said.

Ghazi Ismail told a news conference in Sanaa the number of people wounded in the attack was 534.

