CAIRO Air strikes by an Arab coalition fighting Iranian-allied Houthi forces in Yemen hit a market northeast of the capital Sanaa on Saturday, killing 40 people, residents said.

The strikes at Nehm district in Sanaa province also wounded 30, they said, adding that most of the casualties were civilians.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Eriting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Heavens)