ADEN Yemen A suicide car bomber killed six army officers in southern Yemen on Sunday and wounded many others after targeting a military police building in the coastal city of Mukallah, a local security official said.

The explosion appeared to be a revenge attack by al Qaeda following the Yemeni army's recent campaign in the provinces of Shabwa and Abyan against the group, he said.

"There are six soldiers killed and the toll is likely to go up ... we cannot tell the wounded from the dead," he said, adding that local officials were working on extracting victims from the rubble of the two-storey building that was hit.

