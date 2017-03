ADEN A car bomb detonated outside a security building used by Houthi militiamen in central Yemen on Friday, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens, residents and a local official said.

The city of Bayhan in Shabwa province has witnessed heavy fighting between the Iran-allied Houthi fighters and local militiamen who have been supported by days of Saudi-led air strikes.

