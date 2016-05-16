Crackdown on bush refineries unsettles Nigeria's oil heartland
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
DUBAI The Reuters story at 1046 GMT on a suicide bombing in the Yemeni city of Mukalla on Monday is withdrawn. The local military command says no such attack took place, and residents have retracted their account.
OGONILAND, Nigeria Listening for the engines of navy boats hunting illegal refineries in the swamps of Nigeria's Niger Delta, workers heat up crude oil in a tank next to a waterway.
BERLIN The inner circle of U.S. President Donald Trump has little knowledge about the European Union and Germany is having to explain how the world's biggest trading bloc does business, the German government's transatlantic coordinator said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO The Trump administration wants to revamp and rename a U.S. government programme designed to counter all violent ideologies so that it focuses solely on Islamist extremism, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters.