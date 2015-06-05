CAIRO Saudi-led forces said on Friday four Saudis were killed after an attack was launched on border areas in Jizan and Najran by forces loyal to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh and Houthi rebels.

A statement on the official Saudi news agency SPA said that an attack had been launched from the Yemeni side into Saudi Arabia's Jizan and Najran areas and a battle had taken place since the early hours of Friday and until noon in which tens of Yemeni soldiers were killed.

Four Saudis were also killed in the battle, one officer from the National Guard, two ground forces officers and one border guard, the statement said.

An alliance of Gulf Arab nations has been bombing Houthi militia and allied army units that control much of Yemen since March 26 in what they say is an attempt to restore exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Saudi forces and the Houthis have been trading fire across the border since the Arab alliance began its military operations.

