RIYADH A five-day humanitarian truce in Yemen came into effect at 11 pm (2000 GMT) on Tuesday, said Brigadier General Ahmed Asseri, spokesman for a Saudi-led coalition which has been striking the country's Houthi rebels since March 26.

The Houthis shelled Saudi border areas in Jizan province until the last moments before the ceasefire started, Asseri said on al-Arabiya television, adding that this gave him no confidence the rebel group intended to keep to the truce. Any Iranian vessels sailing to Yemen needed permission from Yemeni authorities or the coalition to make the journey, he said.

