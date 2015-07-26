SANAA Yemeni Houthis said they had not been formally notified by the United Nations of a ceasefire due to take effect on Sunday evening, the Houthi-allied Saba news agency reported.

The agency quoted Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the supreme revolutionary committee, as saying the group would not declare a positive or negative stance towards the ceasefire until the United Nations formally notified them of it.

A Saudi-led Arab coalition which has been fighting the Houthi militia in Yemen since March 26 announced on Saturday a ceasefire to take effect at 11.59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday for five days to allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

