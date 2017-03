SANAA Around 30 fighters were killed in clashes between Houthi militiamen and tribesmen in the central Yemeni province of Mareb on Thursday, tribal sources said.

"The Houthis and (army) forces launched a big attack on the area but the popular committees resisted them and killed 21 of the attackers. Nine of the defenders were killed," one tribesman told Reuters by phone from the area.

(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Dominic Evans)