CAIRO The local wing of Al Qaeda in Yemen denied on Saturday it had killed 15 Yemeni soldiers in the Ahwar region.

Local officials and residents had said earlier on Saturday 15 soldiers loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi had been seized and executed by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

But Al Qaeda denied any responsibility in a statement circulated over the internet.

