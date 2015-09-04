DUBAI Twenty-two soldiers from the United Arab Emirates have been killed while taking part in a Saudi-led military campaign against Yemen's dominant Houthi group, UAE state news agency WAM said on Friday.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of other Sunni Muslim states have been fighting since March to restore Yemen's exiled government and to repel the Iran-allied Shi'ite Houthis, who took control of the capital Sanaa in September last year.

At least five other Emirati soldiers have been killed in Yemen since the offensive began.

