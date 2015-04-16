Heavy fighting broke out in and around the central Yemeni city of Taiz on Thursday, residents said, pitting an army brigade and tribesmen against the Shi'ite Houthi militia and allied army units.

The combat opens up a new front for the Houthis, who have been fighting battles with militiamen across southern Yemen, and signals that control over the army by the Houthis' powerful ally, ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, may be weakening.

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies have been bombing Yemen for over three weeks to stem the Iran-allied Houthis' progress and have called for defections in Yemen's military.

