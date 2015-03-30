RIYADH Yemen's foreign minister blamed Iranian-allied Houthi fighters for an air strike on a camp for displaced people and refugees in northern Yemen that killed at least 45 people on Monday, denying any link to Saudi-led military operations.

Riyadh Yaseen was speaking to reporters in the Saudi capital Riyadh. He said the explosion on the camp was not from Arab coalition forces but by "artillery strikes" by the Shi'ite Muslim Houthis.

Yaseen also said that his government has not had any contact with Houthi militias since the start of air strikes on Thursday.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Catherine Evans)